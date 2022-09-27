Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Resource Site For Fans

Megan Thee Stallion is launching a new website geared toward sharing mental health resources with her fans. Scrolling through the homepage first reveals free therapy organizations, including the Center for Interactive Mental Health Solutions and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Further down, links to the National Crisis Text Line, Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Stronghearts Native Helpline, and Substance Abuse & Mental Health Administration Helpline are listed under mental health hotlines.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SITE