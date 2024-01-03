Megan Thee Stallion Is The New Face Of Planet Fitness

Source: YouTube

From posting fitness videos with hilarious commentary to becoming Mother Fitness, Megan Thee Stallion has moved up to becoming the face of Planet Fitness.

She’s never short on nicknames for herself, like Thee Stallion and Mother Fitness. She referred to herself as The Black Regina George in this hilarious take on fitness and working out twice a day to get ready for the new year.

Maybe you remember her video tutorial on “how to make the booty sit up?”

On her Instagram, she is committed to #RealHotGirlEnergy.