Megan Thee Stallion Is Offering A Full Ride College Scholarship

Megan Thee Stallion is stepping up again to help out others! Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she is offering a full ride, 4-year scholarship to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment.
SCHOLARSHIP GIVEAWAY ALERT🚨 I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams! Education has always been important to me so I’ll be funding a full-ride scholarship for the Roc Nation School of Music,Sports & Entertainment at LIU. All four years – PAID! Apply at https://t.co/fNLcCzPl9G pic.twitter.com/518V4vdg71
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 9, 2021
Education is very important to Megan and she is thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to a lucky student.
.@theestallion is making one college student's dreams come true by offering a full-tuition, four-year scholarship. https://t.co/WwrWS1pOUC
— billboard (@billboard) June 9, 2021
