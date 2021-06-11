      Weather Alert

Megan Thee Stallion Is Offering A Full Ride College Scholarship

Jun 11, 2021 @ 6:21am

Megan Thee Stallion is stepping up again to help out others! Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she is offering a full ride, 4-year scholarship to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment.

Education is very important to Megan and she is thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to a lucky student.

