Megan Thee Stallion Is Now A College Graduate

Megan Thee Stallion put on a cap and gown as she graduated from Texas Southern University Saturday. She left the HBCU with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration and was one of the school’s 843 graduates who received their degrees on Saturday. Megan even invited her fans to tune in to the school’s livestream of the commencement ceremony to watch her cross the stage.
SO PROUD 💕 pic.twitter.com/miKd4Pj4Yc
— Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) December 11, 2021
SO PROUD 💕 pic.twitter.com/miKd4Pj4Yc
— Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) December 11, 2021
She shared pics on Instagram saying she knows her parents are looking down on her proud!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)
A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)