Megan Thee Stallion Giving Away $1 Million In Stocks

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to her “Hotties” to help them build their own empire. The #CashAppForHotties promotion will involve stock in blue chip companies such as Microsoft, Peloton and Netflix to random winners.
She wants to teach fans about investing, saying “Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players,” and then goes on to explain terms as fractional shares, diversification and dollar-cost averaging. “Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market. The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.”
In order to get in on the #CashAppForHotties promotion, fans just need to comment on Meg’s latest Instagram post with their $cashtag for a chance to win. “Buying stocks seems complicated, but really it’s a pretty simple process,” Meg said. “The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing. With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time.”
