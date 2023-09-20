Megan Thee Stallion Creates Scholarship With Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Source: YouTube

Megan The Stallion was in a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Super Bowl commercial and now she is advancing her partnership with the company. She’s creating a scholarship and merch with their Flamin’ Hot University (FU University?!?!) Yep…FU University.

Streetwear designer Melody Ehsan created a Stallion Varsity Jacket, Hot Girl Club Sweater, and more. Proceeds will help establish a $150,000 scholarship fund at Megan’s alma mater, Texas Southern University.

She said, “I’m extremely proud that we were able to uplift TSU students, establish an impactful scholarship fund, support the Pete & Thomas Foundation, and promote the importance of education.”