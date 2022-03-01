Megan Thee Stallion Announces Virtual Reality Concert Tour

Megan Thee Stallion has announced Enter Thee Hottieverse, the first-ever virtual reality concert tour that will cover 10 cities across the U.S. between April and July. After buying their tickets at AmazeVR.com, fans will be able to go to a local movie theater, put on the provided “Hottie Mounted Displays” (VR headsets), settle in, and hang out in the VR Hottieverse lobby before watching Megan.
You’ll see her perform several songs on a set that moves through a series of environments while wearing custom outfits designed just for the show. “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” Megan said.
The VR tour is coming to San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Washington D.C., and New York.