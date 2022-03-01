      Weather Alert

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Virtual Reality Concert Tour

Mar 1, 2022 @ 8:05am

Megan Thee Stallion has announced Enter Thee Hottieverse, the first-ever virtual reality concert tour that will cover 10 cities across the U.S. between April and July. After buying their tickets at AmazeVR.com, fans will be able to go to a local movie theater, put on the provided “Hottie Mounted Displays” (VR headsets), settle in, and hang out in the VR Hottieverse lobby before watching Megan.

You’ll see her perform several songs on a set that moves through a series of environments while wearing custom outfits designed just for the show. “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” Megan said. 

 

The VR tour is coming to San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Washington D.C., and New York.

TAGS
concert tour Enter Thee Hottieverse megan thee stallion virtual reality
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Is A Mom!
Reporter's Mom Adorably Crashes Live Shot
Missed Connections: Popeyes Poet and Hot Doc
Melissa McCarthy Doesn't Know Why She Got Cast As "Ursula" Over Lizzo
Newly Adopted Stray Dog Saves New Family From House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On