Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Has An Aggressive Feature

Machine Gun Kelly put a lot of detail into the design of Megan Fox’s engagement ring . . . including THORNS on the bands.
In an interview with “Vogue” he said, quote, “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts . . . Love is pain!” When MGK posted about the ring last week, he also said it represented, quote, “two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”