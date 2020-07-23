      Breaking News
Megan Fox Thinks Machine Gun Kelly Is Her “Twin Flame” Soul Mate

Jul 23, 2020 @ 7:48am

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox gave their very first joint interview since they began dating… with her hinting that there was an instant attraction even before they met on the set of their upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

She said that she just felt it like, deep in her soul that something was going to come from meeting and working with him.

She explained , “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.”

Fox continued, “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

