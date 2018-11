Megan Fox has admitted she hooked up with Shia LaBeouf when they were shooting the ‘Transformers’ movies in 2007 and 2009. For real, we all pretty much thought so, right??

She said it in the hot seat playing a round of “Plead the Fifth” on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Bravo. She said the relationship didn’t go much further after the “Transformers”.

MORE HERE