Mega Millions Is Up To $940 Million

You still have a shot at $940 million dollars Friday after 22 Mega Millions drawings got no winner. Should someone win and opt for the cash prize, they’d take home roughly $483.5 million. “In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize,” per a news release. The largest of those three was a $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. Including Powerball, this is the sixth largest jackpot ever. It’s also the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on November 8th.

The $940 million is what a winner who takes the annuity option would get. That’s paid out in 29 annual installments. But winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing will be at least an estimated $483.5 million.