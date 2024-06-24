99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meet The World’s Ugliest Dog

June 24, 2024 9:35AM EDT
Source: YouTube

After being second place the last three years, Wild Thing is finally wearing the Ugliest Dog crown!   The 8-year-old Pekingese won California’s World’s Ugliest Dog Contest and the $5000 grand prize for his human, Ann Lewis. His backstory is that he survived distemper but was left with some permanent damage, like a paddling front leg and a tongue that always sticks out.

The contest has been annual tradition for nearly 50 years, and “celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique” while encouraging adoption from shelters. 

 

MORE HERE

 

