Meet The Ugliest Dog In The World: Mr. Happy Face

We need to celebrate Mr. Happy Face…
He’s bald all over except for his little gray tuft of hair on his head, he’s a 17-year-old Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix, and he just won the 2022 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in California on Saturday! His human, Janeda, said the title was well-deserved!
She adopted Mr. Happy Face from an Arizona shelter in 2021 and he had QUITE the backstory! He survived abuse and neglect living with a hoarder before Janeda got him, and had a myriad of medical issues including CANCER. The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest “promotes the adoption of dogs, even ones that might have missing fur, crossed eyes, duck waddles or mismatched ears.” Nearly all the contestants were rescued from puppy mills or shelters.
Ugly…in the CUTEST WAY.
