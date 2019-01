Meet 33-year-old Elizabethtown, KY native Christopher Watts! He competed January 17th on NBC’s competition “The Titan Games”!

He’s a decorated war hero who spent time fighting for our country in Iraq, but was injured by explosions while on deployment. He works now as a personal security contractor. Watch for him later in the season as he comes back to battle the Titan champions!



