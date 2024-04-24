Meet The Stunt Guys Behind The Stunt Guy In “The Fall Guy”

Source: YouTube

Ryan Gosling plays a movie stunt guy who ends up having to go find the missing star of their movie, so for authenticity, he actually did do some of the stunts in “The Fall Guy.” Seriously looks like they had so much fun making this movie!

That said, there were four other actual stunt men who did some of the crazier scenes! “The Fall Guy” is in theaters with Ryan and Emily Blunt May 3rd!