Meet The Longest Serving Flight Attendant

Bette Nash is 86…lives in Boston and she has a Guinness World Record (and we HOPE a few Employee of the Month awards) for being a flight attendant for 65 years. She officially is the longest serving flight attendant and the oldest currently serving flight attendant in the world.
Bette started working as a flight attendant in 957 for Eastern Airlines and continues to this day at American Airlines without any lapse in employment. Nash said she has spent most of her career working on the New York-Boston-Washington shuttle because it allows her to return home at night to care for her son, who has disabilities.
She said in 2017, when she celebrated her 60th anniversary with the company, that the job has changed considerably since the early days. “You had to be a certain height, you had to be a certain weight. It used to be horrible. You put on a few pounds and you had to keep weighing yourself, and then if you stayed that way, they would take you off the payroll,” she said.