Meet The Local ‘Amazing Race’ Contestants
Jerry Eaves and his son, Frank Eaves, competed in the international challenges of The Amazing Race on CBS, something recently made public by the announcement of the upcoming, 32nd season of the TV show premiering on Oct 14. They filmed this back in 2018!
“Keeping the show to myself until a week ago was wild,” Frank Eaves said Tuesday. “It’s been almost two years now [since we filmed the show] and it’s just been a long time. It’s something that you can’t tell people. You’re gone randomly for a month and a half and people are just like where’d you go and you kind of just have to make up a story which is kind of hard for that long of a time.”