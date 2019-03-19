Meet the Keurig of Ice Cream

You see it, you like it, you want it, you got it. Bring on all the ice cream.

Well, maybe not quite yet, but SOON!

According to a story from Engadget LG is rolling out a Keurig like machine that will make soft serve ice cream right there at your house!

LG introduced its automated machine at CES 2019 called the SnowWhite. Right now, it’s still a concept, but this thing could be a real deal. You’ll be able to make ice cream, gelato and more in two to five minutes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chick-Fil-A Launched New ‘Frosted Lime’ For Spring Instagram Just Launched A New Shopping Feature That May Be Genuis Adidas Releasing Game of Thrones Shoe Collection The Best ‘Boy Meets World’ Reunion, Mr. Feeny and All The Lilly Pulitzer Pottery Barn Collection Has Arrived Captain Marvel is Making 90’s Music Hot Again
Comments