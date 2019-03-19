Meet the Keurig of Ice Cream

You see it, you like it, you want it, you got it. Bring on all the ice cream.

Well, maybe not quite yet, but SOON!

According to a story from Engadget LG is rolling out a Keurig like machine that will make soft serve ice cream right there at your house!

LG’s SnowWhite is like a Keurig for ice cream https://t.co/N9I4TA4cdO pic.twitter.com/HyYF0Yy5EO — Engadget (@engadget) March 12, 2019

LG introduced its automated machine at CES 2019 called the SnowWhite. Right now, it’s still a concept, but this thing could be a real deal. You’ll be able to make ice cream, gelato and more in two to five minutes.