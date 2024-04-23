Meet The “Dog Father”
April 23, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube
This is a #FeelGood on a few levels!
Trigger, a 9-year-old golden retriever, gets the distinction of top stud for a UK charity called Guide Dogs. He has created 39 litters, totaling 323 puppies! And now his job is done so they had a retirement ceremony for him!
Here’s the other part of the #FeelGood: 294 of his pups were trained to be guide dogs for the visually impaired, while the rest learned other canine assistance roles.
