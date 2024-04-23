99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meet The “Dog Father”

April 23, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This is a #FeelGood on a few levels!

Trigger, a 9-year-old golden retriever, gets the distinction of top stud for a UK charity called Guide Dogs. He has created 39 litters, totaling 323 puppies! And now his job is done so they had a retirement ceremony for him!

Here’s the other part of the #FeelGood:  294 of his pups were trained to be guide dogs for the visually impaired, while the rest learned other canine assistance roles.

More about:
Dog Father
Inside Edition
top stud
Trigger

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
2

Louisville Ranked The Worst City For Weed Ahead Of 4/20
3

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him
4

Ryan Gosling Fangirls Over Chris Stapleton On "SNL"
5

"Melrose Place" Reboot With Original Cast In The Works

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE