Meet The “Dog Father”

Source: YouTube

This is a #FeelGood on a few levels!

Trigger, a 9-year-old golden retriever, gets the distinction of top stud for a UK charity called Guide Dogs. He has created 39 litters, totaling 323 puppies! And now his job is done so they had a retirement ceremony for him!

Here’s the other part of the #FeelGood: 294 of his pups were trained to be guide dogs for the visually impaired, while the rest learned other canine assistance roles.