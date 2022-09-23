99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meet The Cutest Neighborhood Watch Dog

September 23, 2022 5:50AM EDT
Share

Neighbors call her Pigeon, but you can call her Nala. She sits high above everyone on the roof of her house in Glendale, Arizona and just watches the neighborhood. Her human, Jason Camarena said it was one of the funniest things to see.  He has posted online that she was not stuck on her perch. But, neighbors have still called the police out of concern. “One person actually came and knocked on our door and thought she was a statue because she just stood there, like she did not move at all,” Camarena said. 

He and his mother adopted Nala a few years ago because other relatives did not have a yard for her to enjoy. But now she is the happiest pup on the block.

More about:
nala
roof
viral
watch dog

POPULAR POSTS

1

You Laugh You Lose: Mom Killed A Cockroach
2

"Hocus Pocus 2" Trailer
3

Hero Nurse Saves A Life At A Softball Game
4

Zendaya Is The Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner After Second Emmy Win
5

Adam Levine Admits He "Crossed The Line" As More Accusers Come Forward

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE