Meet The Cutest Neighborhood Watch Dog

Neighbors call her Pigeon, but you can call her Nala. She sits high above everyone on the roof of her house in Glendale, Arizona and just watches the neighborhood. Her human, Jason Camarena said it was one of the funniest things to see. He has posted online that she was not stuck on her perch. But, neighbors have still called the police out of concern. “One person actually came and knocked on our door and thought she was a statue because she just stood there, like she did not move at all,” Camarena said.

He and his mother adopted Nala a few years ago because other relatives did not have a yard for her to enjoy. But now she is the happiest pup on the block.