      Weather Alert

Meet The Cutest Business Owners Giving Back To Their Community

Jan 7, 2021 @ 8:26am

Meet brothers Teandros and Noah Thornton of McDonough, Georgia. Teandros says he’s the CEO and founder of T&N Bowties and Apparel while Noah is the president…”newly promoted”!

CBS News profiled the brothers on their business, and giving back. Their website says,

“Founded in 2017 by two siblings, our business was built around stocking and selling the season’s greatest fashion picks. Whether you’re on the lookout for kids’ clothing or men’s clothing, you’re at the right spot. Have style with purpose!”  They are making nearly $50,000 in sales each year, and they run a food and toy drive to help families in need!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T&N Bow Ties and Apparel (@tnbowties)

MORE HERE

TAGS
bowties Brothers business owners Teandros and Noah Thorton
POPULAR POSTS
Dark Chocolate May Block Covid-19
Justin Bieber "Anyone"
Ed Sheeran "Afterglow" (Acoustic)
"Bean Dad" Is The First To Infuriate Twitter This Year
A Line Of Chocolate Bars Aimed At Adults Helps You Sleep, Create...And Even Helps In The Romance Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE