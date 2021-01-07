Meet The Cutest Business Owners Giving Back To Their Community
Meet brothers Teandros and Noah Thornton of McDonough, Georgia. Teandros says he’s the CEO and founder of T&N Bowties and Apparel while Noah is the president…”newly promoted”!
CBS News profiled the brothers on their business, and giving back. Their website says,
“Founded in 2017 by two siblings, our business was built around stocking and selling the season’s greatest fashion picks. Whether you’re on the lookout for kids’ clothing or men’s clothing, you’re at the right spot. Have style with purpose!” They are making nearly $50,000 in sales each year, and they run a food and toy drive to help families in need!
