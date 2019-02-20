Meet The Cat That Has A Private Driver, Instagram Following, And Is Heir To A Fortune

The fashion world is mourning the loss of Chanel’s lead designer, Karl Lagerfeld. He passed away at 85…the cause of death is still unknown.

And apparently, his cat Choupette was one of the heirs to his fortune.

Lagerfeld did a magazine interview last year that the cat would be one of the heirs to his $200 million dollar fortune.  His cat, Choupette, inspired some of his fashion lines and a book, has 131,000 followers on Instagram, a driver, more than one maid, and even ate at the table with Lagerfeld. It isn’t clear who will now care for Choupette.

 

