Meet The Cast Of “Bachelor In Paradise” Season 7

The new cast of “Bachelor In Paradise” was revealed with a premiere date of August 16th on ABC. Nineteen contestants will continue their TV journey to find love. Host Chris Harrison will be replaced by a rotating slew of celebrity hosts, including Lil Jon, David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and “Bachelor” alum Wells Adams, who will also return to his essential duty as the “Paradise” bartender. Wells says the “craziest things” happen this season in a podcast with Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams (with some NSFW language)!
The cast includes:
Abigail Heringer of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Brendan Morais of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
Deandra Kanu of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Ivan Hall of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
Jessenia Cruz of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Karl Smith of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)
Kelsey Weir of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Kenny Braasch of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
Mari Pepin-Solis of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Maurissa Gunn of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Natasha Parker of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Noah Erb of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Tayshia)
Serena Chew of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Serena Pitt of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Tahzjuan Hawkins of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
Victoria Larson of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)
Victoria Paul of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
