This is the BEST PRANK EVER!

The bride blindfolds the groom, then the best man removes his pants and sits where the bride should be sitting for the garter removal.

NEXT, the saunters over to his “beloved bride” to remove said garter, only to be greeted by hairy legs and a hairy chest. Even Ellen Degeneres has posted about it now!!!

http://ellennation.com/48876/funny-bride-and-best-man-switch-places-during-garter-removal?ref=fb