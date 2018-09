Nancy McKeon and Mary Lou Retton is joining “Dancing With The Stars” for upcoming Season 27.

Retton won a gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals while competing as a gymnast at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Also joining the cast are model Alexis Ren, “The Dukes of Hazzard” actor John Schneider, former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware and Paralympic alpine skier Danelle Umstea.

The full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 12.

