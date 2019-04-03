Meet Sigurdson AKA Siggy!

Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Come meet Sigurdson at the Kentucky Humane Society!
He is SO cute and is $9.97 to adopt! His personality is contagious!!! He is a 3-year-old Labrador/terrier/pit-bull mix and comes with a photo shoot from Studio 351! Did we mention he LOVES kisses!! Don’t shop, ADOPT!!! Check him out over by West Port Village!
Posted by 99/7 DJX on Wednesday, April 3, 2019