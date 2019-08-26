Meet #HotBernheimGuy

We filed this in the #FeelGood category…
Bernheim Forest has named a new Director of Facilities, and it looks like many more people are interested in checking out the forest!
Yes, Clinton Davis is a Louisville native with a list of credentials that makes him a great choice for the job. But it’s his picture featured in the press that is sparking a new interest in the great outdoors because he’s HOT.
WAVE3 posted the story on their Facebook page and we’re just here for the comments!
Some faves:
Literally no one opened the link.
We all just glanced at the picture and said “yep, that’ll work.” 🤷🏻♀️😬
Bernheim has always had amazing views. 😉
Sooooo. Does the public get to deliver their monetary donations directly to the new director or nah?!
Um, well I think I may need to walk 20 hours a day at the forest
I wanna climb THAT tree in Bernheim! 😮😋👀💋😍
Read them all HERE