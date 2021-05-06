Meet Cookie…The Skateboarding Bunny
Cookie is a 7-year-old skateboarding bunny in Windsor, Canada….a bunny boarder if you will. And he volunteers at local children’s hospitals, where he visits patients and puts “smiles” on kids’ faces.
CBS Sunday Morning reported that the animal also “enjoys tobogganing, biking, and picnics” and that Cookie “has no cage and eats his meals at the family table.”
Cookie, who “loves lettuce, carrots, and applause,” and his owner is a magician, so naturally…Cookie is assistant there too. Cookie was “raised in show business,” and as his owner’s frequent stage companion, the rabbit “is no stranger to large stages and crowds.”