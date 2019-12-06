Meet “Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy”
Just like most of the world, I too may be slightly obsessed with The Mandalorian‘s breakout star Baby Yoda. The adorable 50-year-old “baby” entered our lives a few weeks ago and has completely taken over social media. Now, you can’t go five minutes without scrolling past a new Baby Yoda meme—but has it finally gone too far?
Brock McLaughlin, the self proclaimed “Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy” on Twitter, has decided to immortalize this fleeting moment in meme culture history with what appears to be a real tattoo of Baby Yoda nervously clutching a White Claw hard seltzer to his chest. And the tattoo looks big…too big, some might say.
Look, we’ve all made mistakes in life, and a lot of them even resulted in gaining the baby daddy title just like Brock! Who am I to shame a man for his unbridled passion? The culture crossover is bold to say the least, and there truly ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws.
For the clicks or not, props to Mr. McLaughlin for his bravery in getting a very permanent tattoo of the most topical and popular meme of the moment. He has made a name for himself, judging by over 1,000 responses he’s received. Even White Claw’s official Twitter account replied to the tweet — in Yoda’s object-subject-verb voice, no less. “Truly wonderful, this tattoo is,” the company wrote.