Medina Spirit Stripped Of Kentucky Derby Win, Bob Baffert Suspended And Fined

Medina Spirit’s victory at the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been disqualified after a failed drug test after crossing the finish line. Veteran trainer Bob Baffert was fined $7,500 and suspended for 90 days. That means that second-place winner MANDALOUN is now the official winner, and gets the $1.8 million winner’s purse.
FYI, anyone who bet on Mandaloun to win is still out of luck. All bets are considered settled after a race. No ruling after the fact changes that.
Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita a few months ago.