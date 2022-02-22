      Weather Alert

Medina Spirit Stripped Of Kentucky Derby Win, Bob Baffert Suspended And Fined

Feb 22, 2022 @ 6:43am

Medina Spirit’s victory at the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been disqualified after a failed drug test after crossing the finish line. Veteran trainer Bob Baffert was fined $7,500 and suspended for 90 days. That means that second-place winner MANDALOUN is now the official winner, and gets the $1.8 million winner’s purse.

FYI, anyone who bet on Mandaloun to win is still out of luck.  All bets are considered settled after a race.  No ruling after the fact changes that.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita a few months ago.

