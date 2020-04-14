      Breaking News
Med Students Provide Free Childcare for Healthcare Workers

Apr 14, 2020 @ 8:12am

And we’re crying. This is amazing. Thank you for shedding light on these amazing people Kelly Clarkson.

“When Brianna, Londyn, and other medical students at the University of Minnesota had their clinical rotations pulled, they wanted to do something productive with their free time. The med students banded together to create Minnesota COVID Sitters, a volunteer service that pairs med students with hospital workers—from doctors and nurses to janitors and cafeteria workers—to provide free childcare, pet-sitting, and errand-running.”

