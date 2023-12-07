99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Med Student Finds Her Own Cancer In Ultrasound Class

December 7, 2023 6:34AM EST
Source: YouTube

27-year-old Sally Rohan was checking her thyroid while learning how to use the ultrasound machine. She’s a med student and her teacher encouraged her to take a picture of the ultrasound and follow-up with her primary care provider.  It was then determined to be stage 1 papillary thyroid cancer.

She’s using this experience to learn as much as she can as a patient will she believes will ultimately make her a better doctor.

