Med Student Finds Her Own Cancer In Ultrasound Class

Source: YouTube

27-year-old Sally Rohan was checking her thyroid while learning how to use the ultrasound machine. She’s a med student and her teacher encouraged her to take a picture of the ultrasound and follow-up with her primary care provider. It was then determined to be stage 1 papillary thyroid cancer.

She’s using this experience to learn as much as she can as a patient will she believes will ultimately make her a better doctor.