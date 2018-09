As Gretchen Weiners would say… THIS IS SO FETCH!

One of the world’s most beloved films will return to the theaters for just one night next week!

Can you guess what day? Can you??

If you are a¬†Mean Girls¬†fanatic you will remember the line, “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” making the date forever known as Mean Girls Day.

The movie will be shown in Showcase Cinemas on October 3rd at 7 p.m. Who is joining me??