McDonald’s Testing Out The Chicken Big Mac In The U.S.

It’s an idea McDonald’s rolled out years ago in the U.K and Australia, and now it’s hitting U.S. soil! The Chicken Big Mac is made exactly the same as the original, just swaps out the beef patties for tempura chicken patties! In fact, Brits and Aussies loved it TOO much and they had to suspend it because it was TOO popular!

Looks tasty…

If all goes well in Miami, it could be available nationwide! Would you try it?