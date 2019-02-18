McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Officially Back

Must be my lucky day!

It’s not St. Patrick’s Day yet, but McDonald’s already has us feeling pretty lucky.

McDonald’s got a head start on celebrating the holiday when it announced on Feb. 14 that its beloved Shamrock Shake is officially back on the menu.

The Shamrock Shake is the mint green-colored milkshake from McDonald’s that has gained quite the cult following since its introduction in 1970.

The limited-edition treat is made with vanilla soft serve that’s blended with minty Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

It is absolutely delicious!

