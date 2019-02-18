McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Officially Back

Must be my lucky day!

It’s not St. Patrick’s Day yet, but McDonald’s already has us feeling pretty lucky.

McDonald’s got a head start on celebrating the holiday when it announced on Feb. 14 that its beloved Shamrock Shake is officially back on the menu.

The minty moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here: the Shamrock Shake is back! Find one near you on our App. #ShamrockShakeSZN 🙌☘Only at part. McDonald’s for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/le6EeAKkuv — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 13, 2019

The Shamrock Shake is the mint green-colored milkshake from McDonald’s that has gained quite the cult following since its introduction in 1970.

The limited-edition treat is made with vanilla soft serve that’s blended with minty Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

It is absolutely delicious!