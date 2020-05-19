McDonald’s Serving Free Fries Every Friday Now Through June
Ummmm YES PLEASE! This won’t help that summer bod, but omg. McDonald’s is working hard to get people back in the drive-thru. How are they doing it? With FREE fries. That’s right every Friday McDonald’s is giving away a free medium fry when you make a $1 purchase.
Just download the McDonald’s app and place your $1 order and the free fries are automatically added to your order.
You have to act fast tho because the offer will only be valid through June 28th T.G.I.F!