McDonald’s Offering 25 Cent Deals on Throwback Thursdays
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 02: McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers are offered at McDonald's at Made In America Festival on September 2, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for McDonald's)
For the next month, McDonald’s is taking throwback Thursdays to a whole new level offering ridiculously low deals each week! The catch? You HAVE to download their app in order to receive these savings each week.
Here’s the schedule:
1/28- small shake for 25 cents
2/4- apple pie for 20 cents
2/11- large fry for 35 cents
2/18- cheeseburger for 25 cents
Check out what you have to do in McDonald’s app HERE.