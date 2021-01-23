      Weather Alert

McDonald’s Offering 25 Cent Deals on Throwback Thursdays

Jan 23, 2021 @ 3:15pm
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 02: McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers are offered at McDonald's at Made In America Festival on September 2, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for McDonald's)

For the next month, McDonald’s is taking throwback Thursdays to a whole new level offering ridiculously low deals each week! The catch? You HAVE to download their app in order to receive these savings each week.

Here’s the schedule:

1/28- small shake for 25 cents

2/4- apple pie for 20 cents

2/11- large fry for 35 cents

2/18- cheeseburger for 25 cents

Check out what you have to do in McDonald’s app HERE.

