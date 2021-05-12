McDonald’s Launches “We Can Do This” Campaign to Support COVID Vaccinations
McDonald’s and the White House are officially working together to help spread knowledge about the COVID vaccine while encouraging people to get vaccinated!
In the coming weeks when you visit Mcdonald’s to grab a burger the packaging will promote the COVID vaccine, as well as the McCafe cups.
As part of the “We Can Do This” campaign, McDonald’s will provide information about the COVID vaccine and how vaccination can help stop the spread.
McDonald’s has been a supporter of the vaccine since February and even went as far as to give employees four hours of paid time if they got vaccinated.