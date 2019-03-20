McDonald’s Just Won The Giveaway Game With A McFlurry Chiller Couch

McDonald’s and La-Z-Boy have partnered up for the ultimate sweepstakes and are looking to prove “going out is overrated.” One lucky winner is getting a “McDelivery Couch” and it’s fully-equipped with all your night-in necessities. And they left NOTHING out.

Obvi, the couch is designed for maximum relaxation because La-Z-Boy’s slogan is “Live Life Comfortably.” Duh…that’s a given.  But then you throw in light-up cupholders, adjustable seats, and a cozy branded blanket. That’s not all…built-in phone chargers for all food ordering purposes, La-Z-Boy’s stain-resistant fabric iClean, and McFlurry Chillers. Yes, you heard that right. The McDelivery couch has coolers built into the center consoles that are meant to keep your McFlurry at an optimal 33 degrees.

Ummm, so how do we score this one-of-a-kind invention!? Take to Twitter and share with McDonald’s the menu item you’d enjoy while reclining on your new couch. Be sure to tag #McDeliverySweepstakes, @UberEats, and @McDonalds. You have through April 8 to enter once per day. Get tweeting!

