McDonald’s Is Letting You Taste Their New Bakery Menu Items When You Buy A Coffee
McDonald’s announced earlier this month that it was adding three bakery items to its McCafe menu starting Oct. 28. Well, to sweeten this already sugary deal, McDonald’s is offering its newest menu items for free with the purchase of a hot and iced coffee via the McDonald’s app. Our friends at “Great Day Live”, Angie Fenton and her sweet daughter, Olive, got to try them out!
Coffee drinkers can earn an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll at participating locations once a day, every day, from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.
