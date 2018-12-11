McDonald’s Is Giving Us Cheesy Bacon Fries

Some people say they go to McDonald’s for french fries. What about topping those taters with bacon and cheese?

According to Business Insider, Cheesy Bacon Fries will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide starting in 2019.

The order will be medium fries with a cheddar cheese sauce and bacon bits sprinkled on top.

Some McDonald’s locations in Northern California and Hawaii have been testing the new snack. Customers have posted pictures of the Cheesy Bacon Fries on social media.