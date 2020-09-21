McDonald’s Is Getting Pranked On Tik Tok Thanks To The Travis Scott Meal
McDonald’s partnership with rapper Travis Scott has given fans an opportunity for a new TikTok prank.
Instead of just ordering the Travis Scott Meal,which is a $6 meal including a Quarter Pounder with bacon and lettuce, medium fries with barbecue sauce and a Sprite, some customers are voicing cryptic messages and playing Travis’ song “Sicko Mode” at the drive-thru window.
McDonald’s sent a memo to employees telling them to play along with customers.
The memo said, “Various Travis Scott Meal marketing materials include the line, ‘Say Cactus Jack sent you’, leading some customers to say, ‘Cactus Jack sent me’ or other social-media-inspired variations including: ‘It’s lit, sickomode,’ ‘The fornite guy burger,’ or ‘You know why I am here’ (while playing Travis Scott music.) To reduce confusion, please make crew aware of these monikers or alternate ordering methods.”
People are posting videos of the prank on TikTok, but some McDonald’s employees don’t seem to be thrilled.
