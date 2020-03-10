McDonald’s Introduces Little Mac And Double Big Mac
If you are a fan of McDonald’s Big Mac, you can now get more or less of it depending on how hungry you are.
Starting on Wednesday, McDonald’s is introducing the Little Mac and the Double Big Mac.
The Little Mac has all of what you want on a Big Mac with only one hamburger patty and the third bun is missing. The Double Big Mac exponentially expands your beef experience to four patties.
The sandwiches will be available for a limited time at participating locations.