McDonald’s In Brazil Is Offering Up Melted Cheddar Dipping Cups For Burgers
Ooooo this looks kind of amazing…and SUPPPPER BAD FOR THE DIET.
“What if we made a pool of cheddar…?” the official McDonald’s Brazil Instagram account captioned the news on Dec. 8. The bowl consists of about 3.5 ounces of melted cheddar cheese that you can add onto your order. So whether you’re craving a cheeseburger or chicken nuggets, you can dip your meal in the cheese bowl for an extra layer of deliciousness.
Although we’re sad that this new menu item isn’t available in the U.S. — who can we talk to in order to change that? — we can still dream about the offering and gawk at the pictures.
Not sure if this is a limited offer kind of thing or if it might come to the U.S. but here you go!
