McDonald’s Giving 12 Days Of Freebies With ‘Mariah Menu”

Nov 11, 2021 @ 6:35am

McDonald’s next celebrity collaboration may be all you want for Christmas: McDonald’s announced Wednesday that it is teaming up with Mariah Carey for 12 days of free food.

This isn’t the first time they’ve rolled out limited-time celebrity meals based on stars’ favorite McDonald’s orders, including the recent Saweetie Meal this summer with hip-hop artist and “Famous Orders” with South Korean pop band BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

But the upcoming “Mariah Menu,” which debuts Dec. 13, is different and features a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald’s mobile app.

In a YouTube video for McDonald’s, Carey said the items on the menu include “food both you and I love.”

