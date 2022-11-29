99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

McDonald’s Gives You A Chance To Win “Free Food For Life”

November 29, 2022 1:00PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to CNN, McDonald’s will start a new contest for a chance to win “free food for life.” Starting Monday, December 5,

every order completed in the McDonald’s app for at least $1 will enter customers into a contest to win a McGold Card. Three winners will get a special card that earns them free McDonald’s for life. Plus, each winner will get three extra cards to give away for a total of 12 cards being won.

 

What exactly does “free food for life” look like to McDonald’s? So glad you asked. If you win a McGold card, you are eligible for 2 meals per week for 50 years. If you want a shot, make sure you’re ordering from the app so you can that credit!

