McDonald’s Bringing Back Their Halloween Pails

October 7, 2022 6:56AM EDT
McDonald’s is celebrating Halloween with a blast from the past!  The Happy Meal Halloween pails are officially coming back!

The McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin pails first made their debut in 1986. Besides getting your Happy Meal in them, you can use each pail for trick-or-treating!

You can find them at McDonald’s locations from October 18 through 31.

Did you have any of these pails when you were a kid? Which are you most excited to get this year? What else should McDonald’s bring back?

