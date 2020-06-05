      Breaking News
Mayor Fischer Lifts The City Curfew

Jun 5, 2020 @ 11:05am

Louisville’s citywide curfew is over immediately.  Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday afternoon the curfew helped identify peaceful protests and allowed the police department to keep more officers where they needed to be the most.

Following protests that turned violent Thursday and Friday, Fischer installed the curfew and called in the National Guard on Saturday. As protests became slightly more peaceful each night since then, Fischer made the decision after Wednesday’s seventh night of demonstrations.

Fischer said concerns were expressed about the curfew, including it being an inconvenience and not properly enforced. The mayor also said the curfew would be reinstated if he saw a need.

