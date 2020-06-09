Mayim Bialik Will Host A Celebrity Talent Show For TBS
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Mayim Bialik speaks onstage at Inside "The Big Bang Theory" Writers' Room during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
What do you get when you combine a bunch of celebrities that don’t have a lot going on right now and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik? You get Celebrity Show-Off, a new 10-part remote talent show coming to TBS. Mayim will host it. Each of the 10 episodes will give celebrities the opportunity to see who can produce the most compelling content from the comfort of their own homes.
The list of talent includes Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.
TBS promises it will be worth it saying, “From sharing never-before-seen talents, to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm – since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home.”
Celebrity Show-Off is based on the hit Korean show My Little Television, and hails from the producer of The Masked Singer.
