Maya Rudolph And Andy Samberg To Host Holiday Baking Competition On Peacock

Aug 26, 2021 @ 8:22am

Former SNL castmates, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, will host a holiday baking competition series called Baking It.

 

The six-episode holiday competition series “will feature eight teams of two talented home bakers who will join Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. The culinary duos include spouses, siblings, best friends and more. Each team will work to create savory and sweet holiday-themed creations, with the hopes of winning a cash prize. The bakers’ holiday treats will be judged by the toughest critics of the mall — four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to know a thing or two about baking delicious treats,” according to ET.

